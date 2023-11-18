Israeli Forces Seize 100 Bodies From Al-Shifa Hospital Mass Grave In Gaza

Israeli forces conducted a targeted operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, seizing control of northern Gaza and capturing important buildings. The hospital had already stopped operations due to limited supplies and a lack of electricity.

In the absence of refrigeration, a mass grave was dug for 120 bodies in the hospital yard. Israel claims that Hamas is using civilians as human shields. The Israeli military also claims that the hospital sits on top of Hamas militants’ underground headquarters. Palestinians, rights groups, and international critics accuse Israel of recklessly harming civilians.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

UNRWA, the agency providing shelter, stated that they can no longer ensure adequate protection due to ongoing bombardment, emphasising that nowhere in Gaza is safe. Hamas condemned the bombing of al-Fakhoora School and vowed to hold Israel accountable for crimes against children and civilians. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised the attack, suggesting Israel’s aim is to empty the northern Gaza Strip of Palestinians. The situation in Gaza is dire, with numerous casualties and infrastructure damage. The international community is calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and destruction.

Tags

Leave a Comment