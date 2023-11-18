Israeli Forces Seize 100 Bodies From Al-Shifa Hospital Mass Grave In Gaza
Israeli forces have taken over 100 bodies from a mass grave at al-Shifa Hospital, according to Ismail Al Thawabta, an official from Gaza’s Government Media Office. The hospital management dug the graves as dead bodies were piling up inside the hospital, according to Reuters. The bodies were buried in a mass grave, but Israeli bulldozers dug up the graves and took away the bodies causing distress and anguish among the people of Gaza. Ismail Al Thawabta said:
The Israeli occupation forces yesterday exhumed the graves we made inside the hospital yard; they took away more than 100 dead bodies who were already buried. In addition to that, all those victims who recently died were denied burial as Israeli forces refused to have them buried inside the hospital.
Days ago, as dead bodies were piling up inside the hospital, the hospital management was forced to dig a mass grave and bury all the dead. This morning, Israeli bulldozers dug up the graves and took away the dead bodies.Feedback
Israeli forces conducted a targeted operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, seizing control of northern Gaza and capturing important buildings. The hospital had already stopped operations due to limited supplies and a lack of electricity.
In the absence of refrigeration, a mass grave was dug for 120 bodies in the hospital yard. Israel claims that Hamas is using civilians as human shields. The Israeli military also claims that the hospital sits on top of Hamas militants’ underground headquarters. Palestinians, rights groups, and international critics accuse Israel of recklessly harming civilians.
UNRWA, the agency providing shelter, stated that they can no longer ensure adequate protection due to ongoing bombardment, emphasising that nowhere in Gaza is safe. Hamas condemned the bombing of al-Fakhoora School and vowed to hold Israel accountable for crimes against children and civilians. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised the attack, suggesting Israel’s aim is to empty the northern Gaza Strip of Palestinians. The situation in Gaza is dire, with numerous casualties and infrastructure damage. The international community is calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and destruction.
