New Masvingo Mayor Elected And Sworn In

4 minutes agoSat, 18 Nov 2023 06:20:40 GMT
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s councillor for Masvingo’s Ward 4, Mr Aleck Tabe, has been elected as the new mayor of Masvingo City. He has replaced the outgoing mayor, Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara, who was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC’s interim Secretary General.

Tabe received 10 votes out of 12 and has already been sworn in by the Acting Town Clerk, Mr. Vitalis Shonhai. After his election, Mayor Tabe expressed gratitude for the opportunity and promised to serve with excellence, the Chronicle reported. He said:

We intend to provide excellent services, including appropriate water supply, garbage collection, and many other essential services that the public requires.

We guarantee that we will restore and uphold order in the city.

Meanwhile, Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara is seeking re-election in the upcoming Ward 2 by-election following her short-lived stint as Masvingo City mayor.

She was the first young female elected mayor before Tshabangu recalled her arguing that she had ceased to belong to the CCC party. Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe has been carrying out mayoral duties in an acting capacity.

