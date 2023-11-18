New Masvingo Mayor Elected And Sworn In

4 minutes ago Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:20:40 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s councillor for Masvingo’s Ward 4, Mr Aleck Tabe, has been elected as the new mayor of Masvingo City. He has replaced the outgoing mayor, Shantiel Yeukai Chiwara, who was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the CCC’s interim Secretary General.

Tabe received 10 votes out of 12 and has already been sworn in by the Acting Town Clerk, Mr. Vitalis Shonhai. After his election, Mayor Tabe expressed gratitude for the opportunity and promised to serve with excellence, the Chronicle reported. He said: