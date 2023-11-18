Warriors Return To Training In Presence Of Legend Peter Ndlovu
The situation in the Warriors camp has returned to normalcy after players received their camping allowances and appearance fees. This has allowed them to resume training for their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Earlier, the players had refused to train in protest over unpaid allowances and fees. However, the issue was resolved when the ZIFA Normalisation Committee transferred the money into the players’ bank accounts.
Sources from the players have confirmed that they are returning to training, which eventually took place on Friday afternoon. Zimbabwe is eager to kick-start their campaign with a victory against Nigeria, following a goalless draw against Rwanda in their opening group match. Nigeria is also seeking their first win after a surprising 1-1 draw against Lesotho.
In a controversial move, the ZIFA Normalisation Committee has blocked journalists from covering the Warriors’ training session. This decision comes as a result of ZIFA’s anger towards the media for reporting on the training boycott that occurred on Thursday.
Peter Ndlovu, former Warriors captain, was present at the training session. He is part of the Warriors delegation in Rwanda, as ZIFA aims to involve legends of the game in their operations.
The match against Nigeria holds great significance for Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualification hopes, and the resolution of the payment issue has allowed the team to refocus on their preparations.
