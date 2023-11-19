Brito To Rotate Warriors Squad Against Nigeria

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Brito revealed that he will ring the changes in the team that will play against Nigeria. The Sunday Mail quoted him as saying:

We didn’t have much time to prepare for the match against Rwanda, and, even without much time, we still managed to do well.

We feel this is the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwean football. We will make changes, bringing a team with those stars to face Nigeria.

Nigeria is a big team, and we know what they are capable of doing as a team.

They have a lot of talented players in their team and we should make sure they don’t get to shine against us.

We need to be compact, play as a unit and see what happens. But we remain confident that we can get a good result.

At the end of the day, a result is what we need to get.

We started with a draw and we are now going all out in search of that win.