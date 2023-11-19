Brito To Rotate Warriors Squad Against Nigeria
Warriors coach Baltermar Brito said that he will rotate his squad as Zimbabwe seeks to get maximum points against Nigeria in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying tie at Huye Stadium in Rwanda on Sunday afternoon.
The Warriors are the home team in Rwanda and have been in the country for almost a week, while the Super Eagles jetted into the central African country less than 48 hours ago.
The Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Rwanda in their first FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier while Nigeria drew 1-1 against Lesotho.
Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Brito revealed that he will ring the changes in the team that will play against Nigeria. The Sunday Mail quoted him as saying:
We didn’t have much time to prepare for the match against Rwanda, and, even without much time, we still managed to do well.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
We feel this is the beginning of a new era for Zimbabwean football. We will make changes, bringing a team with those stars to face Nigeria.
Nigeria is a big team, and we know what they are capable of doing as a team.
They have a lot of talented players in their team and we should make sure they don’t get to shine against us.
We need to be compact, play as a unit and see what happens. But we remain confident that we can get a good result.
At the end of the day, a result is what we need to get.
We started with a draw and we are now going all out in search of that win.
Some of the star players who did not start or play against Rwanda are Lyon forward Tino Kadewere, Udinese wingback Jordan Zemura, Sheriff Tiraspol defender Munashe Garan’anga, and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota.
Some of the players delayed joining camp and only had a few hours of practice with their peers or did not have time at all to train with the rest of the team.
The match kicks off at 3 PM.
South Africa currently lead Group C on three points, while Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have a single point each. Benin anchor the table with no point after losing 2-1 to South Africa on 18 November.
More: Pindula News