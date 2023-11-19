CCC Supporters Say Scott Sakupwanya Responsible For Murder Of Tapfumaneyi Masaya

They alleged that Sakupwanya’s runners and supporters were responsible for the abduction.

One of the residents who claims to have witnessed Masaya’s kidnapping was quoted as saying:

It is clear that this is Sakupwanya’s doing but we do not know how saying this will be interpreted by the police considering what (Job) Sikhala is going through. He knows we know that it was him and the same thugs whose names we gave to the police know that they were seen. Our hope is that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acts on what it has been told at least so that just is partly served.

CCC activist and Mabvuku resident Tonderai Dombo told NewZimbabwe.com that they are now fearing for their lives as Masaya was not a senior member of the party. Said Dombo:

We do not know why they would do all this though. Masaya was neither a senior member of this movement to have influence that could attract such a reaction. This shows that we are all in danger.

Masaya, who was a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, left behind his wife Maria Zhuwawo and their three children.

