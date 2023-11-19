Cellphone Thief Mocks Victim
A Chegutu man was mocked by a thief who had stolen his cellphone as he tried to track it.
Owen Dodo left his cellphone charging while bathing early last week but when he emerged from the bathroom, he couldn’t locate his Itel handset, valued at more than US$20.
Dodo then borrowed his wife’s cellphone so he could call his missing handset, and the person at the other end of the line told him openly that he was on his way to sell the device so that he could get his daily fix of illicit drugs.
He told New Ziana that the thief later sent him mocking and derogatory messages through the stolen device. Said Dodo:
It is outrageous that someone could steal my cell phone for the love of mutiriro.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Ndakatonzi ndanzwa butter nembavha iyoyo. Akati aitova munzira kunotengesa phone yangu kuti ambonwa zvake mutoriro. He promised to call me back.
As I see it, anofanira kunge ari munhu wepedyo pedyo because akatoti anoziva mafambiro angu nenguva dzandinosvika pamba ndichibva kubasa.
I was taunted, teased and mocked. Some of the language used is not suitable for the public.
Dodo said he was not going to make any police report but would go to a traditional healer and ask for the thief to be “fixed”.
More: Pindula News