Cellphone Thief Mocks Victim

4 minutes ago Sun, 19 Nov 2023 17:06:46 GMT

A Chegutu man was mocked by a thief who had stolen his cellphone as he tried to track it.

Owen Dodo left his cellphone charging while bathing early last week but when he emerged from the bathroom, he couldn’t locate his Itel handset, valued at more than US$20.

Dodo then borrowed his wife’s cellphone so he could call his missing handset, and the person at the other end of the line told him openly that he was on his way to sell the device so that he could get his daily fix of illicit drugs.

