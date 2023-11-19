It's Like A Cup Final, Kadewere Says Warriors Not Afraid Of Nigeria
Tino Kadewere has said the Warriors have the quality to stand toe to toe with the Super Eagles of Nigeria as the two nations clash in a Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier at Huye Stadium in Rwanda this Sunday.
The match kicks off at 3 PM.
The Sunday Mail reported the Lyon player as saying the Warriors will consider the game “a cup final” and will draw inspiration from their last match against Nigeria which ended 1-1. Said Kadewere.
The last time we played against Nigeria, the match ended 1-1, and we take that as a positive.
Of course, they are counted as one of the biggest teams in Africa, but we don’t want to put that into our minds.
We have to go into the pitch telling ourselves that it’s a cup final; we need to do everything to get this victory for ourselves and the nation. We should do our best.
We all know Nigeria; they have a very good squad.
Of course, they have a few players missing, like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, but they still have a very good squad.
We don’t need to focus on those missing; we have to focus on those who are there.
We should try to put our minds in the game and take it as a final.
We should try and make sure that we don’t sit back; we have to push forward to get the victory.
It’s not going to be easy, but we need to throw more than 100 percent into this game.
Nigeria’s only loss in seven meetings with Zimbabwe came in an international friendly in August 1981, reported Daily Nigerian.
Since then, the Super Eagles have claimed four wins and two draws, including an aggregate 8-1 win across two legs during the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
Julius Aghahowa and Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored as Nigeria secured a 0-3 victory at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
A brace from Obafemi Martins and a Nwankwo Kanu penalty were among the goals as Nigeria completed the job with a 5-1 triumph in Abuja in the return leg.
