It's Like A Cup Final, Kadewere Says Warriors Not Afraid Of Nigeria

The last time we played against Nigeria, the match ended 1-1, and we take that as a positive.

Of course, they are counted as one of the biggest teams in Africa, but we don’t want to put that into our minds.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We have to go into the pitch telling ourselves that it’s a cup final; we need to do everything to get this victory for ourselves and the nation. We should do our best.

We all know Nigeria; they have a very good squad.

Of course, they have a few players missing, like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, but they still have a very good squad.

We don’t need to focus on those missing; we have to focus on those who are there.

We should try to put our minds in the game and take it as a final.

We should try and make sure that we don’t sit back; we have to push forward to get the victory.

It’s not going to be easy, but we need to throw more than 100 percent into this game.