Pregnant Women Warned Against Eating Soil

6 minutes ago Sun, 19 Nov 2023 06:12:06 GMT

The National Institute of Health Research has warned pregnant women against eating soil due to the risk of infection, reported H-Metro.

Professor Nicholas Midzi cautioned that soil may contain roundworms, hookworms and whipworms, collectively known as Soil Transmitted Helminths (STH), which are dangerous for pregnant women and unborn babies.

He said Zimbabwe is seeking to eradicate the risk of STH by 2030.

