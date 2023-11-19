Warriors, Nigeria Draw 1-1 In World Cup Qualifier
The Warriors drew 1-1 against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group C encounter played at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda on Sunday, 19 November.
Zimbabwe hosted Nigeria in Rwanda due to the unavailability of a single stadium in the country that meets CAF standards.
The was a cagey start to the encounter before the Warriors took control of the play and started dominating the pace towards the quarter hour.
However, there were no clear-cut chances on both ends with the play getting concentrated in the midfield.
FC Platinum forward Walter Musona broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after his free-kick hit the back of the net from 35 yards out.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The Nigerians took the game to Zimbabwe in the second half and created several chances, including an indirect kick inside the 16-yard box which the Warriors repelled.
As the Super Eagles continued to press high up the pitch, they managed to breach the Warriors’ rearguard in the 66th minute as Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net to equalise for Nigeria.
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito decided to change the formation and introduced Sheriff Teraspol’s Munashe Garananga as a third centre-back.
The move paid off dividends as Zimbabwe started to retain some possession.
The Warriors could have regained the lead later on in the game, but Teenage Hadebe and substitute Divine Lunga missed their open chances.
It was however, Dynamos midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa who had the best chance for Zimbabwe in the second half but he blazed his effort over the bar.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams moving to two points in Group C.
On Wednesday, the Warriors also bagged a point after a 0-0 draw against Rwanda, while the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Lesotho.
More: Pindula News