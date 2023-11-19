Warriors, Nigeria Draw 1-1 In World Cup Qualifier

However, there were no clear-cut chances on both ends with the play getting concentrated in the midfield.

FC Platinum forward Walter Musona broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after his free-kick hit the back of the net from 35 yards out.

The Nigerians took the game to Zimbabwe in the second half and created several chances, including an indirect kick inside the 16-yard box which the Warriors repelled.

As the Super Eagles continued to press high up the pitch, they managed to breach the Warriors’ rearguard in the 66th minute as Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net to equalise for Nigeria.

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito decided to change the formation and introduced Sheriff Teraspol’s Munashe Garananga as a third centre-back.

The move paid off dividends as Zimbabwe started to retain some possession.

The Warriors could have regained the lead later on in the game, but Teenage Hadebe and substitute Divine Lunga missed their open chances.

It was however, Dynamos midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa who had the best chance for Zimbabwe in the second half but he blazed his effort over the bar.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams moving to two points in Group C.

On Wednesday, the Warriors also bagged a point after a 0-0 draw against Rwanda, while the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Lesotho.

