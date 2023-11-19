Zimbabwe Government's Lack Of Cooperation Key Factor In ZEC Funding Withdrawal - EU

Well, let me say that the decision of freezing the financial cooperation and the technical cooperation was taken by the EU delegation on the ground, according to the fact that as I said, there was a lack of cooperation by the competent authorities…

At this point, I cannot tell you if some moment there will be a decision again to relaunch a cooperation. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v I would say that everything is in the hands of the competent authorities. If (the EU) sees positive signs, and changes (in) approach, probably there could be the possibility to reconsider that. But it is not my duty to express any other analysis and decision in that regard because I am the chief observer for our electoral mission and this is a political decision that is going to be held by the EU delegation and our External Action Service -all the authorities that have the duty and the rights to do that.

The EU EOM was among other missions that condemned the way the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ran the August polls.

The Southern Africa Development Community Election Observer Mission (SEOM) said the elections fell short of the regional body’s electoral guidelines.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi claimed that the SADC and EU EOM reports were drafted by the same person intending to manipulate Zimbabwe’s election results the way they wanted.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment