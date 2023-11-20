Belarusian President Appoints Ambassador To Zimbabwe
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed new ambassadors to China, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Serbia, and Indonesia.
According to a BelTA report, Belarus’ new ambassador to Zimbabwe is Igor Marshalov.
Marshalov previously held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee and Director of the Financial Investigations Department. Part of the report read:
Igor Bely was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of South Africa with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Namibia.
Before that, he had served as Head of the Main Directorate for Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Lukashenko visited Zimbabwe in January this year for talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the two countries sought to deepen their ties.
Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International said the talks were aimed at strengthening “the existing excellent relations” between the two countries, in areas including politics, mining and agriculture.
