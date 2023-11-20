Belarusian President Appoints Ambassador To Zimbabwe

Igor Marshalov, who had previously held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee and Director of the Financial Investigations Department, was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Igor Bely was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of South Africa with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Botswana, the Republic of Mozambique and the Republic of Namibia.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Before that, he had served as Head of the Main Directorate for Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.