Police Name Five More Victims Of Toyota Quantum Accident

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 27-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG BULAWAYO-BEITBRIDGE ROAD

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement on 16th November 2023 on the identification of the 22 victims who were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum motor vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board on 14th November 2023 at the 27 Kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of five of the seven victims who were yet to be identified by their next of kin.

The five victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

Thandiwe Dubani (41), a female adult of New Lobengula, Bulawayo

Bukekile Tshuma (24) a female adult Entumbane Bulawayo

Velaphi Ndebele (40) of Zhombe area

Gracious Dube (28), a female adult of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo

Nkosiyabo Ndebele (3 years) a male infant of Zhombe

The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are advised to contact ZRP Esigodini Traffic on 0779 074 677 or 0773 865 797 or Matabeleland South Provincial Operations on (0284) 22323 or 22834 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703 631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.