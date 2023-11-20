Pindula|Search Pindula
Preparations For By-elections At An Advanced Stage - ZEC

4 minutes agoMon, 20 Nov 2023 04:25:29 GMT
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says preparations for the 09 December 2023 by-elections are now at an advanced stage.

This comes after ZEC recently announced the list of candidates who were duly nominated for election to the National Assembly.

Speaking to The Herald, ZEC deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa said the elections management body is adequately prepared for the elections. Said Kiwa:

Preparations of the December 9 elections are now at an advanced stage and ZEC has now released the list preliminary polling stations. We are adequately prepared for the elections.

Last week, ZEC gazetted 513 preliminary polling stations that will be used in the by-elections, with the final list of polling stations set to be published on polling day.

In all, but one of the nine constituencies, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has nominated two candidates.

By-elections will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa constituencies.

CCC won all the nine constituencies in the 23-24 August 2023 general elections. But in October, CCC activist Sengezo Tshabangu recalled the legislators after declaring himself the party’s interim secretary general.

Tshabangu subsequently recalled more MPs and councillors and the number of CCC representatives he has recalled to date stands at 27 MPs, 14 senators, and 69 councillors.

