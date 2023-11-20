Shingi Munyeza, Wife Wilma Spared Jail Over US$100 000 Loan

Mutemererwa alleged that Munyeza, who paid his first installment in September, had only paid US$7 315 in October.

This was disputed by Munyeza’s lawyer who argued that the remainder of US$14 685 was with the High Court Sheriff, proceeds of the sale of his vehicle which was seized.

Justice Deme accepted Munyeza’s explanation and ruled that he was not in default, and there was no reason to send the former pastor to jail.

The next installment of US$22 000 is due by 30 November 2023.

Mutemererwa, who was Munyeza’s neighbour in Borrowdale Brooke, sued the former pastor in March this year after he failed to pay back a US$85 000 loan.

Munyeza and his wife borrowed the money on 21 January 2023 and promised to return US$100 000 by the end of January.

Munyeza, however, failed to pay back the money prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police who arrested him.

The couple are also indebted to a Zambian micro-finance lender which has seized their US$1 million house and movable properties.

More: Pindula News

