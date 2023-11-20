Zimparks Official Collapses And Dies During Cimas iGo Half Marathon

4 minutes ago Mon, 20 Nov 2023 15:53:35 GMT

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) official collapsed and died during the Cimas iGo Half Marathon in Bulawayo on Sunday, 19 November.

According to a report by Bulawayo24, Mahla (40), was part of a Zimparks team participating in the 10km run.

He collapsed close to the edge of the road at an intersection being manned by police, who attempted to render immediate assistance.

