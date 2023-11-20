Zimparks Official Collapses And Dies During Cimas iGo Half Marathon
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) official collapsed and died during the Cimas iGo Half Marathon in Bulawayo on Sunday, 19 November.
According to a report by Bulawayo24, Mahla (40), was part of a Zimparks team participating in the 10km run.
He collapsed close to the edge of the road at an intersection being manned by police, who attempted to render immediate assistance.
An ambulance came swiftly to the scene, but paramedics confirmed he had died. The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary.
Cimas Health Group chief executive Vulindlela Ndlovu expressed sorrow over Mahla’s unexpected death. Said Ndlovu:
The cause of his sudden death will only be known after a post-mortem. On behalf of Cimas and on my own behalf I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to his wife and children and other members of his family.
Our sympathies go to his colleagues at Zimparks, which partnered with us in this marathon.
