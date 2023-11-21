Andy Rinomhota Reflects On Warriors Debut, Playing Against Nigerian Stars
Cardiff City midfielder Andrew Farai Rinomhota, better known as Andy Rinomhota, says he is happy to have made his debut for the Zimbabwe national football team.
Rinomhota was named in the Warriors starting eleven against Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Sunday by coach Baltemar Brito.
The UK-born midfielder was arguably the game’s stand-out player before he was substituted eight minutes from time.
Speaking to ZIFA Media about his Warriors debut, the 26-year-old, who is the son of a Zimbabwean father and Welsh mother, said:
I’m very happy to have made my debut. I was excited going into the game and looking forward to it.
I knew it was going to be a tough test but the bigger the game, the bigger the opportunity for myself and the team.
So I was looking forward to it before the kick-off and during the game. I feel good to be out there and wearing the Warriors jersey.
It was a very proud moment for myself and my family. I talked to them before the game and they told me how proud they were for me to play for the team.
So it wasn’t about going there to perform for myself and the team but for my family also.
Rinomhota said the Warriors managed to match the Nigerians in all departments despite some questionable referee decisions and the challenge of playing on an artificial surface. He said:
Going against Nigeria was a tough test for my first game, but I think the team stood the challenge very well and matched them toe for toe even against some difficult decisions and circumstances during the game.
FC Platinum forward Walter Musona scored a stunning free-kick in the first half which was cancelled out by a Kelechi Iheanacho leveller in the second half. The match ended 1-1.
