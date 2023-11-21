Andy Rinomhota Reflects On Warriors Debut, Playing Against Nigerian Stars

Speaking to ZIFA Media about his Warriors debut, the 26-year-old, who is the son of a Zimbabwean father and Welsh mother, said:

I’m very happy to have made my debut. I was excited going into the game and looking forward to it.

I knew it was going to be a tough test but the bigger the game, the bigger the opportunity for myself and the team.

So I was looking forward to it before the kick-off and during the game. I feel good to be out there and wearing the Warriors jersey.

It was a very proud moment for myself and my family. I talked to them before the game and they told me how proud they were for me to play for the team.

So it wasn’t about going there to perform for myself and the team but for my family also.