Lovejoy Chitengu Elected As New Mayor Of Harare

4 minutes ago Tue, 21 Nov 2023 11:49:37 GMT

City of Harare councillors on Tuesday, 21 November elected Cllrs Lovejoy Chitengu (Ward 36) and Rosemary Muronda (Ward 7) as the new mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The election of the new mayor and a deputy was necessitated by the recall of CCC Cllrs Ian Makone (Ward 18) and Kudzai Kadzombe (Ward 41), who occupied the respective offices.

Makone and Kadzombe are among scores of CCC representatives who have been recalled by the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu since October this year.

