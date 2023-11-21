Pedzai Sakupwanya Candidature Divides ZANU PF

Reports indicate that Sakupwanya’s candidature has divided ZANU PF Harare structures following allegations that the Masimirembwa executive is blocking influential party members from the province to campaign for him.

An audio clip leaked to NewsDay exposes the divisions in ZANU PF. In the audio, a party member who identified himself as comrade Nyokai Mabhunu lambasts Masimirembwa for allegedly sabotaging Sakupwanya. Said Mabhunu:

What you are doing chairman Godwills Masimirembwa is not good. You are selecting who should go and not to campaign for our Mabvuku-Tafara candidate Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya. Those people who are powerful in mobilising are not allowed to go and campaign while CCC was on the ground. To the intelligence people, I want this video to go before the President. Scott cannot continue to lose. What wrong has he done for you to block him? Scott himself has already admitted that he lost last time because he was sabotaged by Harare province. There is a need for Harare province to reform. Masimirembwa, Masimirembwa, Masimirembwa, your personal interest is too much. You should put the interests of the party first. You are a grown-up man. When are you retiring from your position as chairman to allow the party to move forward in Harare? It’s better you go to the central committee and be idle because you are killing (sic) Harare.

Efforts by NewsDay to get a comment from Masimirembwa on Monday were fruitless as he was not picking up calls.

He was, however, quoted recently pledging to do all within his capacity to ensure that Sakupwanya wins the seat.

ZANU PF director for information Farai Marapira urged party members to unite despite professing ignorance about the audio. Said Marapira:

I am not in possession of such audio, but such behaviour will be against the ethos of the revolutionary party because ZANU PF was founded on the principles of unity. I cannot comment much, but this is very much not ZANU PF behaviour. If Sakupwanya wins, it is a victory for the party.

In the August general elections, Kufahakutizwi garnered 15 934 votes against Sakupwany’s 12 038 votes.

