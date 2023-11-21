PSL 2023 Matchday 34 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details
The curtain comes down on the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season this weekend with Ngezi Platinum Stars already confirmed as the champions.
Dynamos and Manica Diamonds, who have 57 points each, albeit with the former having a superior goal difference of +3, will be seeking to grab second spot.
The focus will also be on the lower rungs of the PSL ladder where Cranborne Bullets have already been relegated while Sheasham, Triangle United, Black Rhinos, Yadah and ZPC Kariba are in danger of the chop.
The match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium will be the only game that will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime.
Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 34 fixtures:
Saturday, 25 November 2023
- Cranborne Bullets vs ZPC Kariba (Mandava Stadium)
- Yadah vs Dynamos (National Sports Stadium)
- Simba Bhora vs Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)
- Sheasham vs FC Platinum (Bata Stadium)
- Greenfuel vs Triangle United (Greenfuel Stadium)
- Bulawayo Chiefs vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium)
Sunday, 26 November 2023
- CAPS United vs Herentals College (National Sports Stadium)
- Hwange vs Chicken Inn (Colliery Stadium)
- Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News