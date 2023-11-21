PSL 2023 Matchday 34 Fixtures, Venues And Broadcast Details

5 minutes ago Tue, 21 Nov 2023 16:26:21 GMT

The curtain comes down on the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season this weekend with Ngezi Platinum Stars already confirmed as the champions.

Dynamos and Manica Diamonds, who have 57 points each, albeit with the former having a superior goal difference of +3, will be seeking to grab second spot.

The focus will also be on the lower rungs of the PSL ladder where Cranborne Bullets have already been relegated while Sheasham, Triangle United, Black Rhinos, Yadah and ZPC Kariba are in danger of the chop.

Feedback