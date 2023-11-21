Tshabangu Recalls Five CCC Councillors From Chinhoyi Municipality
Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has recalled five CCC councillors from the Chinhoyi Municipality, saying they have ceased to be members of the party.
The axed councillors include former mayor and Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi, who has previously been recalled.
In 2020, Mukumbi, who was then Chinhoyi mayor, was recalled by the MDC-T together with his deputy including four councillors over alleged “unrepentant treacherous behaviour.”
The other councillors recalled by Tshabangu are Ward 10 Councillor Lovemore Kurwakumire, Ninion Verandeni (Ward 9), and proportional representatives Dorcas Marunga and Florence Masache.
In the August 2023 harmonised elections, CCC won 12 elected seats of 15 wards while ZANU PF got two seats, and the other one was won by an independent candidate.
The CCC Councillors who survived Tshabangu’s recalls so far are Good Sairos (Ward 1), Richard Vitirunyu (Ward 3), Garikai Dendera (Ward 5), Mayor Owen Charuza (Ward 6), Anorld Muronga (Ward 7) and David Malunga (Ward 8), deputy mayor Chipo Mhlotswa (Ward 14) and women’s quota representative Abigail Sauti.
Tshabangu communicated the recall of the affected councillors to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works before the Nelson Chamisa-led party was granted a High Court interim interdict barring further recalls.
More: Pindula News