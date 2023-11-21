Uebert Angel Hails King Mswati III As A Champion Of Human Rights
Controversial Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel has described Africa’s remaining absolute monarch, King Mswati III of Eswatini, as a compassionate man committed to the welfare of his people.
Posting on X after meeting King Mswati at his palace in the Eswatini capital, Mbabane, Angel suggested that some sections of the media that depict the monarch as a cruel autocrat who tramples on his people’s rights are biased. He said:
Having a lighter moment after engaging in a profound exchange with His Majesty, King Mswati III, at his Palace in Mbabane was indeed a tremendous honor.Feedback
During this encounter, it became evident that His Majesty differs notably from the depictions often propagated by the media.
I came to witness a man imbued with deep compassion, genuinely invested in the welfare of his nation and unwaveringly devoted to fostering their financial and spiritual well-being.
His consistent advocacy for sincere prayer, even spending an hour in prayer, extending to extensive sessions, serves as a testament to his earnest commitment to the advancement of his people.
With each interaction, I am increasingly acquainted with a monarch whose reverence for prayer permeates our conversations, as we deeply deliberate on his aspirations for Eswatini to emerge as a beacon of global significance.
Angel, who is Zimbabwe’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas, is the founder and leader of The Good News Church, formerly Spirit Embassy.
The controversial cleric has been implicated in corrupt activities after he offered to use his diplomatic privileges to carry more than US$1 billion of dirty cash into the country while speaking to Al Jazeera undercover journalists.
Angel’s alleged involvement in money laundering was revealed in a documentary by Al Jazeera titled “Gold Mafia” which premiered early this year.
