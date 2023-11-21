Uebert Angel Hails King Mswati III As A Champion Of Human Rights

During this encounter, it became evident that His Majesty differs notably from the depictions often propagated by the media.

I came to witness a man imbued with deep compassion, genuinely invested in the welfare of his nation and unwaveringly devoted to fostering their financial and spiritual well-being.

His consistent advocacy for sincere prayer, even spending an hour in prayer, extending to extensive sessions, serves as a testament to his earnest commitment to the advancement of his people.

With each interaction, I am increasingly acquainted with a monarch whose reverence for prayer permeates our conversations, as we deeply deliberate on his aspirations for Eswatini to emerge as a beacon of global significance.

Angel, who is Zimbabwe’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas, is the founder and leader of The Good News Church, formerly Spirit Embassy.

The controversial cleric has been implicated in corrupt activities after he offered to use his diplomatic privileges to carry more than US$1 billion of dirty cash into the country while speaking to Al Jazeera undercover journalists.

Angel’s alleged involvement in money laundering was revealed in a documentary by Al Jazeera titled “Gold Mafia” which premiered early this year.

