Zimbabwean Consulate To Provide Vital Documents To Citizens In Lesotho
The Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg said that it will embark on mobile consular outreaches in Lesotho on 30 November and 01 December 2023.
In a public notice issued on Monday, 20 November, Zimbabwe Consul General Eria Phiri said:
Please be advised that the Consulate will carry out its annual mobile consular outreach to the Kingdom of Lesotho. The Exercise will be held at the Christian Council of Lesotho (CCL) Building, 160 Constitutional Road in Maseru.
The teams will be at 160 Constitutional Road, First Floor, CCL Building, Box 547, Maseru West, Maseru on 30 November and 01 December 2023.
They will be providing their services from 8.30 AM to 3.30 PM. During this period, the teams will be offering the following services:
- Birth certificate registration Form – R100.00
- Passport form processing – R300.00
- Temporary Travel Document (TTD) application – R500.00
- Non-Marriage applications – R200.00
- Section 5 – R150.00
- Verification of public documents (Zimbabwean issued, e.g. birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, passports, etc.) – R250.00
Phiri said a two-hour mop-up exercise will be undertaken on Saturday 02 December 2023. He said:
The mobile teams will be operating from 0830 to 1530 hours during the stated dates. A mop exercise will be undertaken on Saturday 02 December 2023 from 8 am to 10 am thus giving way to another function thereafter. Please note that service will be given on a first-come-first-served basis.
The Consulate urges the Zimbabwean community in the Kingdom of Lesotho to advantage of this mobile exercise to regularize their documents.
Kindly visit our website at www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za for comprehensive information on application requirements.
Please take note that the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates, namely: Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town, do not have agents who act on their behalf.
For further interaction with the Consulate on all issues of mutual interest, please use the following official channels:
- Facebook page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview
- Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb
- WhatsApp: +27828249435
- Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za
- Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za
More: Pindula News
TagsPassportsLesothoZimbabwe Consulate in JohannesburgBirth CertificatesEmbassyZimbabwean Embassy In South AfricaConsular-GeneralVital DocumentsZimbabwe Consulate
