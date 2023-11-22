Cholera Cases On The Rise In Zimbabwe - Health Minister Mombeshora

4 minutes ago Wed, 22 Nov 2023 09:01:07 GMT

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora told Cabinet on Tuesday that over 1200 suspected cases of cholera were reported in Zimbabwe last week.

He said medicines and supplies have been delivered to Natpharm and are being distributed to provinces and districts to address the problem. Dr. Mombeshora also said point-of-use water treatment chemicals are also being given to affected households.

In a Post Cabinet Briefing, the Minister of Information, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, mentioned that Goromonzi, Mudzi, Mutasa, and Mutoko are the new districts with reported cases during this period. Muswere mentioned that during this period, the highest number of cholera cases were reported in Harare (323), Chitungwiza (206), and Buhera (68).

