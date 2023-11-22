Cholera Cases On The Rise In Zimbabwe - Health Minister Mombeshora
The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora told Cabinet on Tuesday that over 1200 suspected cases of cholera were reported in Zimbabwe last week.
He said medicines and supplies have been delivered to Natpharm and are being distributed to provinces and districts to address the problem. Dr. Mombeshora also said point-of-use water treatment chemicals are also being given to affected households.
In a Post Cabinet Briefing, the Minister of Information, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, mentioned that Goromonzi, Mudzi, Mutasa, and Mutoko are the new districts with reported cases during this period. Muswere mentioned that during this period, the highest number of cholera cases were reported in Harare (323), Chitungwiza (206), and Buhera (68).
The government suggested that they should increase communication and engagement with communities, involving religious and local leaders. They also want to provide more education about cholera and other diseases in schools and through media outlets. Additionally, they want to improve access to safe water for communities by fixing existing boreholes and drilling new ones. Muswere said:
Public health measures be enforced in all communities reporting cholera cases, including restrictions of gatherings in all cholera affected areas, and supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas and that vending be restricted to designated areas only.
The central government has decided to take care of the maintenance of the water trucks in Harare City Council. The council has been unable to provide enough water and sanitation services.
The Cabinet also urged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to closely watch and check on all provinces more often.