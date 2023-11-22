Finance Minister Ncube Says 2024 Budget To Boost Economic Growth, Create Jobs, Increase Incomes

5 minutes ago Wed, 22 Nov 2023 05:09:55 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, plans to boost economic growth, create jobs, and increase incomes in the 2024 National Budget. Priority areas include value chains, infrastructure, devolution, and human capital development.

He said that the budget will follow a strict monetary and fiscal framework. Ncube added that the goal is to achieve an upper-middle-class income economy by 2030, as outlined in the National Development Strategy. Speaking during a pre-budget consultation seminar held at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Ncube said: