Latest itel A70 Now Available In Zimbabwe, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Priced $89

The A70 is a successor of the existing itel A60 which was released earlier this year. We will be posting a comparison of the two phones later this week.

The A70 comes in 3 versions. The lowest priced, which is going for $89 comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM (consisting of 3 GB standard RAM plus an additional 5GB extended).

The second version also has 128GB storage but has 12GB of RAM (4+8GB Extended RAM).

Lastly, there is the 256GB storage version, which also has 12GB RAM.

Full A70 Specifications

➤ 128GB – Storage Memory

➤ 8GB (3GB plus 5GB extended RAM)

➤ 6.6 inches

➤ 4G LTE – Network

➤ 13 Megapixels – Rear Camera

➤ 8 Megapixels – Selfie camera

➤ Android 13 (Go Edition)

➤ 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging

➤T603 Octa-core Processor

➤ Fingerprint sensor on the side (power button)

Itel A70 Price in Zimbabwe

The itel A70 can be bought at most itel shops in Zimbabwe. The price will generally be below $100 depending on the retailer. Some even below $90

Itel A70 Warranty

As with all brand new itel mobile phones, the A70 is covered by 12 months warranty in Zimbabwe.

This means that if it has a manufacture defect it can be fixed for free, or just completely replaced with another brand new phone within the first 12 months.

Warranty services are can be accessed at any Carlcare centre in the country. You can find a list of all the Carlcare centres in Zimbabwe on this list: https://www.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/26/how-to-get-your-itel-and-tecno-repaired-on-warranty-in-zimbabwe/

This gives buyers of itel mobile phones the comfort of knowing they are covered in case of any problems.

