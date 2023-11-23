Chamisa Warned Against Agreeing To Revive MDC Alliance Structures In CCC

6 minutes ago Thu, 23 Nov 2023 07:55:19 GMT

Political commentator Davis Laque has warned Nelson Chamisa against succumbing to pressure and agreeing to revive MDC Alliance structures in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Chamisa once led the MDC Alliance until 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that he was not the legitimate leader of the party.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC, argues that the MDC Alliance transformed itself into the CCC and therefore can revert to its previous structures to resolve the leadership crisis in the CCC. Tshabangu says CCC uses social media handles that were previously used by the MDC Alliance and believes that’s evidence to prove the link between CCC and the MDC Alliance.

However, Laque finds it unimaginable to revoke the name MDC and attempt to resolve a “non-existent” leadership issue within the CCC. He says Tshabangu alleges that CCC is the electoral name of the MDC Alliance, which resets the leadership structure of the MDC-A party. Laque suggests that this narrative serves the interests of individuals seeking positions and the ZANU PF regime, “which funds Tshabangu.” He warns that if CCC presents itself as the MDC-A party, it would be in violation of the Supreme Court judgment and “would have dire consequences.” He said:

