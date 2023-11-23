Chamisa Warned Against Agreeing To Revive MDC Alliance Structures In CCC
Political commentator Davis Laque has warned Nelson Chamisa against succumbing to pressure and agreeing to revive MDC Alliance structures in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Chamisa once led the MDC Alliance until 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that he was not the legitimate leader of the party.
Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the CCC, argues that the MDC Alliance transformed itself into the CCC and therefore can revert to its previous structures to resolve the leadership crisis in the CCC. Tshabangu says CCC uses social media handles that were previously used by the MDC Alliance and believes that’s evidence to prove the link between CCC and the MDC Alliance.
However, Laque finds it unimaginable to revoke the name MDC and attempt to resolve a “non-existent” leadership issue within the CCC. He says Tshabangu alleges that CCC is the electoral name of the MDC Alliance, which resets the leadership structure of the MDC-A party. Laque suggests that this narrative serves the interests of individuals seeking positions and the ZANU PF regime, “which funds Tshabangu.” He warns that if CCC presents itself as the MDC-A party, it would be in violation of the Supreme Court judgment and “would have dire consequences.” He said:
There’s a school of thought that says, @nelsonchamisa should simply give in, realign with the Tshabangu cabal & go to Congress, because he will “win anyway”. The counter question is, win what? There’s no leadership question within CCC, requiring a MDC-A Congress to resolve.
In any case, we already witnessed Dr Khupe being used as “Acting Pres” to sanitize the Mwonzora scheming which originally had been developed not to benefit her nor whatever she thought were shared interest When she eventually realized she was being played, it was too late.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
In any case, Tshabangu’s court case has actually exposed what he is alleging There is nothing in the papers he provided in court, to legally sustain that the MDC-A party still exists through CCC Him producing a rashly edited MDC-T constitution doesn’t help his case either
Laque also said there are some who are suggesting that Nelson Chamisa could use Tshabangu’s claims against him by reviving the MDC-A through Chalton Hwende as the last recognised Secretary-General. He warned that while this may seem like a way to bypass Tshabangu, it would actually create a crisis that traps CCC. Laque says the Harare regime is trying to trap Chamisa, so any attempt to temporarily revive the MDC-A would have two consequences. Firstly, the state of the CCC after the 23-24 harmonised elections would be lost. Secondly, it would reignite the name disputes within the MDC.