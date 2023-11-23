"It Is Time A Push For Sex Work Legalisation Commenced" - Former Cabinet Minister

5 minutes ago Thu, 23 Nov 2023 09:39:08 GMT

Former Cabinet Minister, Nyasha Chikwinya, has called for the legalisation of sex work in Zimbabwe as a solution to the problems faced by sex workers. Currently, sex work is criminalised in Zimbabwe, leaving sex workers vulnerable to human rights violations and without legal protection.

Studies show that sex workers often experience violence from the police, clients, and partners, increasing their risk of contracting HIV, NewZimbabwe reported. The prevalence of HIV among sex workers in Zimbabwe is high, estimated at 42.2%. In addition to these challenges, sex workers also face stigma and a lack of privacy from healthcare workers.

Speaking during an Economic Justice Women Project (EJWP) stakeholder’s engagement meeting on Wednesday, Chikwinya emphasised the importance of policymakers addressing the issues faced by sex workers urgently. She said:

