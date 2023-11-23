"It Is Time A Push For Sex Work Legalisation Commenced" - Former Cabinet Minister
Former Cabinet Minister, Nyasha Chikwinya, has called for the legalisation of sex work in Zimbabwe as a solution to the problems faced by sex workers. Currently, sex work is criminalised in Zimbabwe, leaving sex workers vulnerable to human rights violations and without legal protection.
Studies show that sex workers often experience violence from the police, clients, and partners, increasing their risk of contracting HIV, NewZimbabwe reported. The prevalence of HIV among sex workers in Zimbabwe is high, estimated at 42.2%. In addition to these challenges, sex workers also face stigma and a lack of privacy from healthcare workers.
Speaking during an Economic Justice Women Project (EJWP) stakeholder’s engagement meeting on Wednesday, Chikwinya emphasised the importance of policymakers addressing the issues faced by sex workers urgently. She said:
Our country has come a long way with this matter and what I believe is that if we fail to solve a problem the way we wish there should come a time when we accept what is on the ground.
Sex work is reality. It is time a push for its legalization commenced. That way we will be able to protect workers in this category from the rampant abuses they are facing. Many here would also admit that these sex workers are playing a very pivotal role in our society by saving several marriages from collapse.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Even if we reach that stage there will still be no problem at all because these sex workers are involved in a trade of selling a product which can still be taken back home in its original state.
Beatrice Nyamupinga, a legislator from Goromonzi West, supported the call for the legalisation of sex work, highlighting that it is the only way to address the problems associated with the secrecy surrounding the industry. Nyamupinga emphasised the need for serious debate on legalising the trade, as the reluctance to recognize this sector causes numerous problems. She mentioned that in her constituency, there are sex workers who are actively contributing to the development of the area.
Margaret Mutsamvi, the executive director of the Economic Justice Women Project (EJWP), used the opportunity to urge lawmakers to address the challenges faced by women in the informal sector.