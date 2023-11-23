Part Of Dubai Goes Underwater As Streets Flood

6 minutes ago Thu, 23 Nov 2023 17:34:18 GMT

Part of Dubai has for the first time in history gone underwater after the city experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms, leading to flooded streets.

People were advised to avoid flood-prone areas, including beaches, according to IndiaTv. Videos circulated on social media showing waterlogged roads and a man rowing a boat on a flooded road. Dubai police worked to manage traffic during the extreme weather. The heavy downpour was caused by convective clouds and cloud seeding, according to the UAE’s weather agency. Said Dr Abdul Habib, a weather expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of UAE: