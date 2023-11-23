South Africa: Court Blocks Dismissal Of Zimbabwean Truck Drivers Who Have ZEPs

4 minutes ago Thu, 23 Nov 2023 08:20:39 GMT

Zimbabwean truck drivers in South Africa have won a legal victory in the Durban High Court, which ruled that they cannot be dismissed from work if they have a valid permit, such as the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). The case was brought by several truckers who were terminated from their jobs, despite having valid ZEP permits.

The court prohibited the employer from firing ZEP holders on the grounds of being illegal immigrants until the ZEP expires in June 2024, MoneyWeb reported. The truckers have been given 10 days to prove to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) that they have lawful ZEP permits allowing them to live and work in SA. Image Freight Logistics also has 10 days to prove that it has complied with the ruling.

This decision comes after the Minister of Home Affairs decided to terminate the ZEP system, which aimed to regularise the status of Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa. The truckers argued that they were fired through WhatsApp messages after a notice from the bargaining council advised against employing foreign truck drivers without valid work permits. The bargaining council notice reads:

