Cholera Outbreak: Bulawayo City Council Concerned Over Open-air Worshipping

She urged residents to always wash their hands and just like was the case during COVID-19, avoid shaking hands. CITE quoted Siziba as saying:

There are areas in our city where there is a lot of open-air worshipping around the city so we are engaging the leaders of these churches with regards to cholera prevention. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We do know that where there are no ablution facilities, it becomes a major fuel for transmitting diseases.

She said their department passes information to councillors and members of parliament through online platforms which they then disseminate to the people. Said Siziba:

We have WhatsApp groups where we engage with councillors and members of parliament. We give them information which they in turn disseminate to their constituencies and wards. We also have partners that we are working with who come in with non-food items. They supply kits with soap and buckets. One way of fighting cholera is hygiene and to effectively wash your hands you need soap. Our observations have been that in most cases where there are cholera outbreaks, hygiene would be compromised that’s why we monitor closely.

Cholera has claimed over 150 lives countrywide while Bulawayo has recorded three cases and one death.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment