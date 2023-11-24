Cement Dealer Loses 3 000 Bags To Fraudsters
A Harare-based cement dealer allegedly lost more than 3 000 bags of cement to a gang of fraudsters.
According to NewsDay, the accused, Blessing Mangwiro (51) and Samson Mutereko (56) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday charged with fraud and were remanded in custody to this Friday for bail ruling.
The court heard that on 14 November 2023, Mangwiro and Mutereko and their alleged accomplices Phineas Chamunorwa and March Masiye, who are still at large, approached the complainant and requested to be supplied with seven truckloads of cement totalling 50kgX 4400 bags of cement.
It is alleged that on 15 November, the complainant supplied the accused persons with 3 000 bags worth US$46 500.
The accused then provided him with fake cash transfer documents.
The complainant realised he had been defrauded after checking his bank account and immediately filed a police report.
