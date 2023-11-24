COSAFA Safeguarding Officer Testifies In Shadreck Mlauzi Trial

I received a complaint from the team manager regarding this case. I went to the team manager and we talked to the complainant and she told us what had happened. She said she was being harassed by the head coach. She said he was sexually and verbally abusing her. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v She said the coach shouted at her, called her constantly and touched her thighs.

Mugari, who wrote the sexual harassment report, said according to her findings, the complainant had not consented.

She submitted that she prepared the sexual harassment report according to the safeguarding policies and protocols.

During cross-examination, Mlauzi asked Mugari if she did not find it strange that the complainant did not file a report of indecent assault on the day it allegedly happened.

Mugari responded saying the complainant wrote it in her report, but she did not see any signs of assault nor did she witness the act.

She declined to comment about her character when asked by Mlauzi.

The State closed its case on Thursday, 23 November and the defence case opens on 05 December.

