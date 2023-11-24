"I Never Thought I Will Give A Speech At George's Funeral", Billiat Pays Tribute To Chigova

Chigova’s body was flown into the country on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of people, including family members, relatives, former and current players, and other football officials were at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to welcome the body.

Billiat who was Chigova’s close friend, having started their careers together at Aces Youth Academy when they were kids, was part of the crowd at Rufaro Stadium.

Billiat struggled with his emotions as he paid tribute to “Jojola” as Chigova was affectionately called by his teammates and football fans. He said:

I don’t have many words, but just to say rest in peace, George. I never thought that I would give a speech at George’s funeral… that I would bury George. Rest easy George and you must know that we will love you until we meet again.

Supporters, family, friends, Chigova’s former colleagues, officials from Dynamos, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe, ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were at the stadium, where Chigova made his name before moving to South Africa, to pay their last respects.

Aces Youth Academy director Nigel Munyati described Chigova as “a gentle giant”.

Other speakers included former Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, Premier Soccer League CEO Kenny Ndebele, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and Dynamos chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze, and ZIFA Normalisation Committee member Rosemary Mugadza.

Chigova played for big clubs such as Dynamos, SuperSport United and Polokwane City.

He helped the Warriors win the COSAFA Cup in 2018 and was voted the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

He was also the Warriors’ first-choice keeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

The “gentle giant” was set to be laid to rest this Friday in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province.

