Lawyer Takes Marijuana Challenge To Constitutional Court

Justice Mhuri ruled that cannabis has potentially harmful health effects if left unchecked.

In his ConCourt application filed on Tuesday this week, Mukandi argued that the High Court erred in its interpretation of the provisions of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Mukandi, through his lawyer Tererai Mafukidze instructed by Tapiwa Chivanga of Scanlen & Holderness submitted to the court:

The provisions of section 156(1)(a), (b), (c), (d), and (e) as read with the definition of ‘deal in’ in section 155 of the Criminal Law are inconsistent with sections 57, 56(1), and 52 of the Constitution and are constitutionally invalid only to the extent that they make the cultivation in a private place, use, or possession by an adult person for his or her own consumption in private a criminal offence.

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe were cited as respondents.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Uruguay became the first country to legalise the production, sale, and consumption of cannabis for recreational use.

Since then, countries such as Spain have allowed personal use and cultivation of cannabis in private spaces.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment