Mass Exodus Of Nurses, Firefighters Rocks Mutare City Council

Mutare City Council has been hit by a mass exodus of nurses and firefighters due to poor conditions of service, reported New Ziana.

The Acting Town Clerk, Blessing Chafesuka said that on average, 10 nurses resign every month resulting in a workforce of less than 70, down from 170.

He said nurses resigning have cited poor salaries and working conditions with most of them moving to Europe and Arabia, as well as local NGOs. Said Chafesuka:

