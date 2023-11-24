Robbers Break Into Msengezi High School Female Hostel

A letter to parents and guardians signed by the School Head, Mr. G. Rambanepasi seen by NewZimbabwe.com confirmed the incident. Part of the letter read:

We had an unfortunate incident last night whereby a thief entered the A 'Level girls Hostels around 2 AM. He took two laptops. Police have been informed and investigations will be done soon. A brave Form 5 girl sustained an injury as she tried to negotiate for her laptop to be returned to her room.

One parent who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com questioned the security measures in place at the school. Said the parent:

These are female students for God’s sake. The school’s report does not even show what the matron, or responsible guard, did to protect our kids. They ended up defending themselves and throughout that scuffle was the school guard asleep?

However, the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry’s spokesperson, Taungana Ndoro said parents should be calm as some of the incidents are beyond the schools’ control. Said Ndoro:

We are working closely with law enforcement agents to find a lasting solution to such regrettable incidents. However, we urge parents to be calm and appreciate the fact that such matters are often way beyond the control of school authorities. We have recorded incidents where some of our boarding schools’ security guards have been sometimes beaten up by armed robbers. Some even force-marched to the Head’s house and then force-marched at gunpoint to the school safe.

