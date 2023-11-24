Zimbabwe Becomes A Global Leader In Blueberry Export Growth

Additionally, investors already have established blueberry sales channels, which allows them to do the same with berries grown in Zimbabwe.

As a result, Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports are currently growing faster than any other country in the world, an incredible achievement for a country that is better known for its record-breaking hyperinflation rates and poverty.

Andrij Yarmak, an economist at the investment department of the Food and Agriculture Ministry, UN organisation (FAO), said:

On average over the past five years, Zimbabwe has increased blueberry exports by 63% each year or by 1,200 tones. In 2022, exports grew by 85% or 2.3 thousand tons and exceeded 5 thousand tons, which allowed the country to enter the top 15 countries in blueberry exports and overtake Serbia in volume.

EastFruit experts expect that in 2023, blueberry exports from Zimbabwe could grow by another 30-40% and reach 6.5-7.0 thousand tons.

Some of the blueberries from Zimbabwe are exported to South Africa, apparently for further re-exports.

The country also directly exports fresh blueberries to the UK, EU and Middle East countries, as well as to Russia.

