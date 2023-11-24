ZIMSEC To Release Grade 7 Results On 01 December

We invite you to the press conference which will be held at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Headquarters in Mount Pleasant.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education earlier this month opened the online portal to enable parents and guardians whose children wrote the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade 7 examinations to apply for 2024 Form One places at boarding schools across the country.

The portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday, 02 November for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.

More: Pindula News

