ZIMSEC To Release Grade 7 Results On 01 December
Grade seven results for the 2023 examination session will be released on 01 December, the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC), has said.
ZIMSEC director, Lazarus Nembaware told State media that the results will be released next Friday at midday. He said:
The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council will release the 2023 Grade Seven Examination results to the nation on Friday, 1 December 2023 at 12 noon.Feedback
We invite you to the press conference which will be held at the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Headquarters in Mount Pleasant.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education earlier this month opened the online portal to enable parents and guardians whose children wrote the 2023 ZIMSEC Grade 7 examinations to apply for 2024 Form One places at boarding schools across the country.
The portal, http://www.emap.co.zw/ was opened on Wednesday, 02 November for registration but schools will start enrolment after Grade Seven results are out.
