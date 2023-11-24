ZRP Postpones Pass-out Due To Shortage Of Uniforms | Report

A senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity to the publication was quoted as saying:

We have sent the recruits home briefly as we put things in order. At the moment, we can't accommodate all the recruits (at the Mkushi Training Academy) that is, those who have come for the 2023 intake and those who are due for the pass-out. Our resources are constrained. So even if they come back, we are also going to send them out for other business as part of their training.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi denied the claims. He said:

Reference is made to your inquiry on the state of affairs at Mkushi Training Academy and Ntabazinduna Depot regarding the adequacy of facilities for recruits. The ZRP Mkushi Training Academy and Ntabazinduna Depot have adequate facilities for police recruits’ intake. Reports of overcrowding or recruits being sent home are not correct. While the new recruits are coming in, the senior recruits are going for station attachments as articulated in our previous response to your questions.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and Security chairperson and Beitbridge East legislator, Albert Nguluvhe (ZANU PF), said:

The issue of shortages such as uniforms within the police have not yet been brought to our attention. However, it’s something that we will need to look into. On the issues of the funding to the security forces, we are still doing budget consultations and we have not yet debated about it in Parliament, but it is an issue that we will definitely look at.

Recently, the ZRP pleaded with Parliament to push for an upward review of its budget allocation in the 2024 National Budget.

