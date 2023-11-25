AUDIO: What Tsvangirai Said About Appointment Of Mudzuri, Chamisa And Undermining Khupe

Some Context:

The audio clip has emerged during an ongoing leadership crisis in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa. Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the party’s interim Secretary General, has recalled numerous CCC Parliamentarians and Councillors, causing further turmoil. Some believe this crisis is connected to the leadership crisis in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) that led to the formation of the CCC.

During Morgan Tsvangirai’s last days in 2018, Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe, and Elias Mudzuri vied for leadership of the MDC. Chamisa eventually became the leader, with allegations that Tsvangirai had appointed him to lead the party that originated from Workers’ Unions in 1999. However, after the 2018 elections, the leadership dispute ended up in court, and the Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa had unlawfully assumed power and was not the legitimate leader of the party.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the MDC’s 2014 structures were reinstated, with Douglas Mwonzora as the Secretary-General. Khupe assumed interim leadership, awaiting the Congress to elect permanent leadership. Before the congress, several individuals aligned with Chamisa were recalled from Parliament and local authorities. Dissatisfied officials joined forces with Chamisa and formed the CCC.

The CCC now faces its own leadership crisis, with some suggesting that it was orchestrated by the ruling ZANU PF party to dismantle the opposition.

