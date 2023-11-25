AUDIO: What Tsvangirai Said About Appointment Of Mudzuri, Chamisa And Undermining Khupe
There is an audio clip going around on social media featuring Morgan Tsvangirai, the late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe. In the clip, Tsvangirai talks about the appointment of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as Vice Presidents of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). He clarifies that these appointments were not intended to undermine Thokozani Khupe, who had been elected by the MDC Congress. Tsvangirai also mentions that in his absence, Khupe would act on his behalf. He added:
If I’m not there, she acts on my behalf. In fact, let me say, party ino iyi (this party), we hope it’s not a one-off party. But isusu vana Tsvangirai we are just there for a period but the future is inherited by others who will take over the leadership. Handidi kufira pachigaro… If I’m not there, the Vice President takes over. Kana Vice President aita takeover vamwe maRegions oti maisirei iyeye, iye akaElectwa neCongress, zvinofamba here? You have to understand please remove the idea that the appointment of other Vice Presidents was intended to undermine her.
Listen to the audio below.
Some Context:
The audio clip has emerged during an ongoing leadership crisis in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa. Sengezo Tshabangu, claiming to be the party’s interim Secretary General, has recalled numerous CCC Parliamentarians and Councillors, causing further turmoil. Some believe this crisis is connected to the leadership crisis in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) that led to the formation of the CCC.
During Morgan Tsvangirai’s last days in 2018, Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe, and Elias Mudzuri vied for leadership of the MDC. Chamisa eventually became the leader, with allegations that Tsvangirai had appointed him to lead the party that originated from Workers’ Unions in 1999. However, after the 2018 elections, the leadership dispute ended up in court, and the Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa had unlawfully assumed power and was not the legitimate leader of the party.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Following the Supreme Court ruling, the MDC’s 2014 structures were reinstated, with Douglas Mwonzora as the Secretary-General. Khupe assumed interim leadership, awaiting the Congress to elect permanent leadership. Before the congress, several individuals aligned with Chamisa were recalled from Parliament and local authorities. Dissatisfied officials joined forces with Chamisa and formed the CCC.
The CCC now faces its own leadership crisis, with some suggesting that it was orchestrated by the ruling ZANU PF party to dismantle the opposition.