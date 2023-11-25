Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa Hopes For Zimbabweans To Win Jack Ma's Africa's Business Heroes Awards

TEN YEARS = 100 HEROES (this is Year 5)

The Top 10 each year win cash prizes;

USD $100k for #4 – #10

USD $150k for #3

USD $200k for #2

USD 300K for #1

Listen, numbers don’t lie.

I hope to see our Zim flag up there next year!

Parirenyatwa hopes to see Zimbabwe represented among the winners next year. The judges for the initiative include prominent individuals from the banking and business sectors. These are:

1. Diane Karusisi, CEO, Bank of Kigali 2. Ibukun Awosika, Founder the Chair Center Group 3. Joe Tsai, Chairman, Alibaba Group

Parirenyatwa participated in a panel discussion on PR and branding in the digital age, where speakers emphasized the importance of personal branding and seizing opportunities. She believes that online followers can be collaborative, competitive, or aspirational, and it is important to provide value to these individuals.

The Africa’s Business Heroes program by the Jack Ma Foundation has provided a set of procedures for applying on their website. Here is an overview of the application process:

1. Eligibility Check: You will need to answer questions to determine if you meet our criteria for the program. You will also have to upload proof of your eligibility. 2. Reference: You will be required to provide details of an individual who can vouch for you. This person could be a mentor, friend, colleague, business partner, or supplier. They will explain why they believe you are a good fit for the prize. 3. Founder Profile: You will answer questions about why you became an entrepreneur and your achievements in that role. 4. Business Profile: You will be asked questions about your business, giving information about it. 5. Business Deep Dive: This section will ask questions about the problem your business is trying to solve, the solution you offer, how competitive your business is, the progress you have made in the market, your business model, and your future plans. 6. Video Introductions: This is your chance to introduce a customer and explain why they choose your product or service. These are the general guidelines for the application process.

Before you start your application for the Africa’s Business Heroes program, here are some guidelines to help you: 1. Take your time: You don’t have to complete the application all at once. Start early and work at your own pace. This way, you can be prepared, especially for tasks like creating a customer testimonial video. 2. Download the application form. : This will allow you to work offline and share your responses with teammates or mentors. Remember to copy and paste your answers into the online application before the deadline. 3. Gather necessary documents: Make sure you have the required documents ready to upload. These include a personal government-issued ID (like a passport or national card) and either your business license/registration certificate or proof of operating for at least 3 years (such as bank statements or rental agreements). 4. Familiarize yourself with the application: Start by answering the easy questions first. You can skip more challenging questions and come back to them later before the deadline, which is May 17th, 2023. 5. Complete all mandatory questions: Look for questions marked with an asterisk (*). Although you can initially skip them, remember to fill them in before submitting your application. 6. Read the Do’s and Don’ts: Make sure to review the provided list of do’s and don’ts to ensure you follow the guidelines while completing your application. As part of your application, you will be required to upload a video of a customer explaining why they choose to buy your product or use your solution. We encourage you to start working on this video early. Here are the requirements for the video: 1. Introduction: The video should begin with you briefly introducing yourself and introducing the customer. 2. Customer Testimonial: The customer in the video should share their thoughts on your product or service and explain how it has made a positive impact on them. 3. Duration: The video should be 1 minute and 30 seconds or less. 4. Format: Please record the video in landscape or horizontal format. 5. Language: Record the video in the language you are applying in (English or French). If any part of the video is in another language, make sure to include English or French subtitles or verbally translate it. Please note that professional video production is not necessary. You can record the video using a smartphone or any other available recording device.

