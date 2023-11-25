Two Harare Men Get 95 Years In Jail Each For Robberies, Rape, Impersonating Police

5 minutes ago Sat, 25 Nov 2023 09:23:55 GMT

Two men from Harare have been sentenced to 95 years in jail each by regional magistrate Fadzayi Mthombeni for committing a series of robberies and rape. Macdonald Mutarangani Hukuimwe, also known as Wastaki, and Trymore Nkomazana were found guilty of nine counts of robbery and were sentenced to 72 years each. An additional 20-year jail term was added after they were convicted of rape. They were also found guilty of impersonating police officers and causing damage to property, for which they received one-year and two-year sentences, respectively.

On March 22, 2020, the victims were walking along a footpath across Warren Hills when Hukuimwe and Nkomazana approached them, NewsDay reported citing court papers. The convicts pretended to be detectives from CID Southerton enforcing COVID-19 regulations and arrested the victims, claiming they would take them to Warren Park Police Station. However, along the way, they raped the victims separately and then robbed them of their valuables.

Nkomazana was arrested on May 15 of the following year and was found in possession of a police identity card. An identification parade was conducted on May 27 at ZRP Southerton, where the victims positively identified the two men. The police also discovered that the duo was connected to several reported cases of robbery and rape in Warren Park and Kambuzuma.

