Black Rhinos, Triangle, Sheasham, Cranborne Bullets Relegated From Premier Soccer League

Black Rhinos needed to win their match against Simba Bhora at Bata Stadium to have a chance of being in the top flight next season. They won 1-0.

But their destiny was never in their hands, as they needed Yadah or ZPC Kariba to lose.

ZPC Kariba beat Cranborne Bullets 3-0 at Mandava Stadium, while Yadah overcame Dynams to ensure survival.

Arenel, Chegutu Pirates, Tenax and TelOne will be rubbing shoulders with the big boys next season after they got promoted from the four regional Division One leagues.

PSL Results from matches played on Saturday, 25 November

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Cranborne 0-3 ZPC Kariba

Greenfuel 2-1 Triangle

Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos

Sheasham 1-2 FC Platinum

Yadah 2-1 Dynamos

PSL Fixtures lined up for Sunday, 26 November

CAPS United vs Herentals College (National Sports Stadium)

Hwange vs Chicken Inn (Colliery Stadium)

Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields Stadium)

The match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime.

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

