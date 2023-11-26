Black Rhinos, Triangle, Sheasham, Cranborne Bullets Relegated From Premier Soccer League
Black Rhinos, Sheasham, Triangle United and Cranborne Bullets have been relegated from the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Cranborne Bullets’ fate had already been sealed going into the final round of the 2023 PSL fixtures (matchday 34) this weekend with Yadah, ZPC Kariba, Sheasham, Triangle and Black Rhinos all in danger of being relegated.
Yadah, who are owned by Harare-based preacher Walter Magaya, managed to grind out a 2-1 win over Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday to escape the chop.
Black Rhinos needed to win their match against Simba Bhora at Bata Stadium to have a chance of being in the top flight next season. They won 1-0.
But their destiny was never in their hands, as they needed Yadah or ZPC Kariba to lose.
ZPC Kariba beat Cranborne Bullets 3-0 at Mandava Stadium, while Yadah overcame Dynams to ensure survival.
Arenel, Chegutu Pirates, Tenax and TelOne will be rubbing shoulders with the big boys next season after they got promoted from the four regional Division One leagues.
PSL Results from matches played on Saturday, 25 November
- Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds
- Cranborne 0-3 ZPC Kariba
- Greenfuel 2-1 Triangle
- Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos
- Sheasham 1-2 FC Platinum
- Yadah 2-1 Dynamos
PSL Fixtures lined up for Sunday, 26 November
- CAPS United vs Herentals College (National Sports Stadium)
- Hwange vs Chicken Inn (Colliery Stadium)
- Highlanders vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields Stadium)
The match between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime.
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
