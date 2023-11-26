Fake Detectives Hijack Truck Transporting Remington Gold Cigarettes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Trymore Chimbambo (39), Maxwell Kudzibwe (28), Joe Partson (50), Takudzwa Brian Pawandiwa (33), Samuel Mushambiri (34) and Tatenda Gorombe (49) for a robbery case which occurred in Masvingo where 581 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes were stolen on 21st November 2023.

The cigarettes were stolen at Gutu-turn off along Masvingo-Harare Road after the suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux twin cab, had intercepted an Isuzu rigid truck, which was carrying the cigarettes from Harare to Beitbridge, at the 54-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The suspects had posed as detectives, before handcuffing two occupants in the truck and forcing the driver to drive the truck to Gutu turn off.

On 23 November 2023, detectives arrested Trymore Chimbambo and Maxwell Kudzibwe at Highglen Shopping Centre, Harare after receiving information that linked Trymore Chimbambo to the robbery case.

The suspects implicated Joe Partson, Takudzwa Brian Pawandiwa, Samuel Mushambiri and Tatenda Gorombe, leading to their arrests.

The arrest led to the recovery of 430 boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes at a house along Stay Field, Waterfalls, Harare and a company at Tilco Industries, Chitungwiza. Detectives also recovered the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Toyota Hilux and a Mercedes Benz rigid truck which was used to transport the stolen consignment from Masvingo to Harare.

Meanwhile, the Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects identified as Gift Kajawo of Hopley Zone 2, Harare, Norest Dipi alias Kabhuru and Tawanda.

Anyone with information contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp number on 0712800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

