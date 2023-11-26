Malawian Farm Labourers To Earn US$1 500 Per Month In Israel, Says Lilongwe MP
A Malawian Member of Parliament, Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, has defended the Government’s decision to send the country’s youths to Isreal to work on farms saying they will be earning US$1 500 per month each.
President Lazarus McCathy Chakwera’s administration said exporting farm labourers to Israel was to fulfil its commitment to creating jobs and empowering young people.
Some prominent African political commentators have criticised Malawi for the decision saying it shows the continent has a dearth of progressive leadership.
However, posting on Facebook, Mkaka, who is the current MP for Lilongwe Mpenu Constituency and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, defended the policy saying:
A lot is being said about the labour export deal; much out of misinformation or outright disinformation.
The current crop that has gone will work on hi-tech Israeli farms. Thus direct, medium to long-term benefit will be knowledge transfer.
Besides the knowledge transfer, these people will be getting at least $1,500 a month and this will be sent to their accounts here in Malawi (in $) as per agreement.
For 5.000 youths (there is a possibility the figure might go up to 10,000) that’s no less than $90, 000, 000 ($180,000,000 if 10,000 are sent) direct dollar injection into the economy annually for five years.
For the student program that’s been there, before the MCP-led Tonse Alliance got into government, the government of Israel was getting 40 students (from Luanar – NRC) every year for a one-year internship on farms in Israel.
When we came into government and because of the relationship HE Dr Laz has established with Israel, we (in November 2020 when I went to Israel as Foreign Affairs Minister), negotiated the figure to 200 every year.
At the end of the internship, each student is given cash amounting to $10,000. For 200 students that’s $2,000,000.
Some students have invested wisely and we have practical examples. Others have formed cooperatives.
Mkaka said Malawi has taken a “bold” move taking advantage of the withdrawal of Thai nationals from Israel.
He claimed that Israel has only picked Malawi in Africa to benefit from this programme, adding that some countries in Africa have been pressuring Israel to include them.
Mkaka admitted that there are risks associated with the policy but added “There is no return without a risk!”
