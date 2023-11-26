Michael Ndiweni Makes English Premier League Debut

Speaking in an interview with Chronicle Live last year, Ndiweni, who scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Newcastle’s under-18 squad last season, including scoring in the under-21s’ Papa John’s Trophy, said:

It’s exciting because we’re doing so well, and daunting because the standard is getting better every single game.

If you think about last season to now, we’re third in the Premier League.

The standard is always increasing; you just don’t want to be left behind. It’s about working hard, and trying to keep up and get into the first team.

The standard is really, really high. The gaffer (Eddie Howe) demands so much, and it’s good.

He’s just changed the way the team is playing, and he demands a lot from the young players which is really good.