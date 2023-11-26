Michael Ndiweni Makes English Premier League Debut
Newcastle United forward Michael Ndiweni made his English Premier League debut at St James Park on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.
The 19-year-old forward, who was born in Throckley, Newcastle to Zimbabwean parents replaced Anthony Gordon in the 92nd minute.
Ndiweni mainly featured for Newcastle’s Under 21s but trained with the senior team regularly in the past season.
Speaking in an interview with Chronicle Live last year, Ndiweni, who scored 14 goals in 19 matches for Newcastle’s under-18 squad last season, including scoring in the under-21s’ Papa John’s Trophy, said:
It’s exciting because we’re doing so well, and daunting because the standard is getting better every single game.
If you think about last season to now, we’re third in the Premier League.
The standard is always increasing; you just don’t want to be left behind. It’s about working hard, and trying to keep up and get into the first team.
The standard is really, really high. The gaffer (Eddie Howe) demands so much, and it’s good.
He’s just changed the way the team is playing, and he demands a lot from the young players which is really good.
Ndiweni joined the Newcastle youth set-up at the age of 12 and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe or England in international football.
Reports suggest that ZIFA is trying to persuade Ndiweni to play for the Warriors.
If he eventually decides to wear the Warriors jersey, Ndiweni will join a long list of UK-born footballers such as Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, Andy Rinomhota, Tivonge Rushesha and Brendan Galloway, who have been called up to represent Zimbabwe.
