Sierra Leone Declares Nationwide Curfew Following Attack On Army Barracks

The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.

To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.

Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation.

According to Reuters, the political situation in Sierra Leone has remained tense since the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio in a disputed election in June, the result of which was rejected by the main opposition candidate.

Anti-government protests that resulted in the death of six police officers and at least 21 civilians last August were an attempt to overthrow the government, President Maada Bio said at the time.

More: Pindula News

