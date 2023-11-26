Thieves And Vandals Cost NRZ US$1 Million

It is estimated that the organisation has spent more than US$1 million to replace the material or equipment that has been vandalised or stolen.

Kunambura said the vandalism and theft of the company’s infrastructure have disturbed communication and the smooth movement of trains. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Just like other utilities, NRZ has become a victim of criminality, which ranges from general theft of copper cables, theft of rail components, and wanton destruction of rail setups or formations, particularly the removal of ballast and unwarranted digging near and across the railway line by illegal miners. The impact of such theft has culminated in train communication challenges and hindered the smooth movement of trains across the whole system.

Most of the affected lines were Harare-Bindura-Shamva; Kadoma-Eiffel Flats; Gweru-Kwekwe; Gweru-Shangani; Somabhula-Zvishavane; and Bulawayo-Gwanda.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment