Zimbabwe’s Economic Challenges Threaten Emergent Blueberry Sector

The country’s climatic conditions allow high yields from open-field planting and early delivery into export markets.

However, plantings, which have expanded by nearly 800 percent to 575 hectares since 2018, stagnated this year as farmers grappled with high borrowing costs and the impact of a volatile economic climate. Reuters quoted HDC as saying:

There were no significant new blueberries in 2023 as growers recovered from a tough 2022. An additional 100 hectares is anticipated only in 2024.

The HDC said high interest rates and limited access to long-term financing are negatively affecting blueberry farmers who only receive 75 percent of their export earnings in United States dollars.

The farmers are also seeking income tax holidays, a removal of import duty for key inputs and a reduction in land levies to promote the industry which is still in its infancy. Said HDC:

Unless policy issues are resolved, this promising industry risks stagnation and Zimbabwe will miss out on a strong opportunity to position itself as a leader on the global stage.

According to EastFruit, Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports are currently growing faster than any other country in the world.

