Man (22) Charged With Subverting Constitutional Government

Mhembere is accused of moving around a bus terminus at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza and shouting at the top of his voice and mobilising people to “remove President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF political party from power.” He is also accused of having asked those with guns to bring them along as he can use them.

For allegedly doing so Mhembere was apprehended and charged with subverting constitutional govt as defined in section 22(2)(A) of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act and with incitement to subvert a constitutional government as defined in section 187 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

Mhembere is being represented by Freddy Michael Masarirevu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

According to the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), under Zimbabwe’s existing laws, a person may be charged with “subverting constitutional government”.

This is a crime related to but less serious than treason. It is nonetheless an offence which attracts a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

More: Pindula News

